HOCKEY

Zach Solow scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, and the Newfoundland Growlers won their weekend series against the Maine Mariners with a 5-3 ECHL victory Sunday afternoon in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Cam Askew, Fedor Gordeev and Mathew Santos each had a goal for Maine, which beat the North Division leading Growlers on Saturday night after losing Friday’s game.

The Mariners remained in third place, behind Newfoundland and Reading.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Daniel Gavins won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates after a wild finish that saw the Englishman twice find the water on the last hole before rolling in a title-clinching putt from 26 feet for double bogey.

Gavins shot 3-under 69 to finish at 17 under overall. He beat Zander Lombard and Alexander Bjork by one stroke.

ASIAN TOUR: Abraham Ancer of Mexico closed with a 2-under 68 for a two-shot victory over Cameron Young in the Saudi International, which featured a majority of players from the Saudi-funded LIV Golf league.

Young, the PGA Tour rookie of the year, received a release to compete in the event. He also closed with a 68 for a total of 17-under 263.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Harry Kane broke Tottenham’s all-time scoring record with his 267th goal for the club, earning Tottenham a 1-0 win over Manchester City, which remained scoreless in five games at Tottenham’s new stadium in either the Premier League or the Champions League.

Kane swept home the winner in the 15th minute after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg intercepted a pass out from the back by City midfielder Rodri and set up the striker to score his 200th Premier League goal. Only two other players – Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) – have reached that figure.

Kane broke the tie for all-time Tottenham goals with Jimmy Greaves, who played for the club from 1961-70.

City remained five points behind Premier League leader Arsenal.

GERMANY: Bayern Munich held on despite Joshua Kimmich being sent off for a second yellow card, beating Wolfsburg 4-2 to return to the top of the Bundesliga.

Kingsley Coman scored twice and Thomas Muller and Jamal Musiala added two more for Bayern, which is one point ahead of Union Berlin in its quest for an 11th straight championship. Four other teams are within six points of Bayern in an unusually tight race.

SPAIN: Barcelona took advantage of Real Madrid’s stumble as it kicked off the second half of the season with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sevilla, opening an eight-point lead win at the top of the Spanish league.

After Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Mallorca, Barcelona extended its 10-game winning streak in all competitions.

TENNIS

DAVIS CUP: Borna Coric beat 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 7-6 (3), 6-2 to send Croatia into the group stage of the Davis Cup after a 3-1 victory over Austria.

Chile, Finland, the Netherlands, South Korea and the Czech Republic also completed victories Sunday to secure their places in the next round, which will be played in September.

On Saturday, the U.S. completed a sweep of Uzbekistan, while Serbia, France, Britain, Switzerland and Sweden also finished off victories. Those 12 countries will play in the group stage, along with reigning champion Canada, 2022 runner-up Australia and wild-card recipients Italy and Spain.

WTA: Unseeded American Alycia Parks secured a stunning 7-6 (7), 7-5 upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Metropole de Lyon final in France to win her first career title.

Parks, 22, is ranked 79th. The fifth-ranked Garcia, a U.S. Open semifinalist last year, was seeking a 12th career title.

