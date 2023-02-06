ON SALE NOW
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $37.50. statetheatreportland.com
Griffin William Sherry, Feb. 10. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Alana MacDonald, Feb. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Tricky Britches with Caroline Cotter, Feb. 11. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Bridget Kibbey, Feb. 12. Hannaford Hall, Portland, $17 to $55. porttix.com
Brandi Carlile, Feb. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $125 to $250. Sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Lucy Kaplansky, Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka and Patty Larkin, Feb. 15. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $35. rocklandstrand.com
Scottish Fiddle Festival with Katie McNally Trio and Ryan McKasson & Colin Cotter, Feb. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Jo Koy, Feb. 16. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $44.50 to $69.50. crossarenaportland.com
Jessica Vosk, Feb. 16. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $22 to $83. porttix.com
Portland Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com
Damn Tall Buildings, Feb. 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
moe., Feb. 17 & 18. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com
Jimmy Kenny & The Pirate Beach Band, Feb. 18. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com
The Wolff Sisters and Billy Keane, Feb. 18. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
The Dip, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Lyle Divinsky, Feb. 22 & 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Griffin House, Feb. 24. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Gimme Gimme Disco, Feb. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $15, $17. statetheatreportland.com
Joshua Davis, Feb. 25. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $15. rocklandstrand.com
Theory of a Deadman & Skillet, Feb. 26. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $29.50 to $59.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Cory Wong feat. Victor Wooten, Feb. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, March 1. Strand Theatre, Portland, $60. rocklandstrand.com
Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz, March 3. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
The Simon and Garfunkel Story, March 9. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $53 to $79. porttix.com
Sierra Hull, March 11. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Postmodern Jukebox, March 18. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $85. statetheatreportland.com
Adam Ezra Group, March 18. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Fortune Feimster, March 19. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Blue October, March 19. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, $16.50 to $72. waterfrontconcerts.com
JXDN, March 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
James McMurtry, March 22. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $20. rocklandstrand.com
The Wonder Years, March 23. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Jukebox The Ghost, April 1. Portland House of Music, $25. waterfrontconcerts.com
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, April 1. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, April 2. Portland House of Music, $65 VIP bundle. statetheatreportland.com
LeAnn Rimes, April 6. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50 to $69.50. statetheatreportland.com
Buffalo Nichols, April 8. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $18. rocklandstrand.com
Andrew Bird, April 11. State Theatre, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com
The Heavy Heavy, April 11. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Clutch, April 14. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Ryan Montbleau Band, April 15. Portland House of Music, $25. waterfrontconcerts.com
Start Making Sense & The Ocean Avenue Stompers, April 15. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com
Badfish – A Tribute to Sublime, April 20. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Jake Blount, Nic Gariess and Laurel Premo, April 21. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $15. rocklandstrand.com
Father John Misty, April 22. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
Della Mae, April 23. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com
City of the Sun, April 25. Portland House of Music, $25. waterfrontconcerts.com
Langhorne Slim with John Craigie, April 25. Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro, $35, $60. thewaldotheatre.org
Houndmouth, April 29. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
The War and Treaty, April 30. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $26. rocklandstrand.com
Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia, May 7. Waterville Opera House, $68, $78. watervillecreates.org
Natalie Merchant, May 9. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47.50 to $112.50. porttix.com
Pink Talking Fish, May 13. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Beartooth & Trivium, May 14. State Theatre, Portland, $39. statetheatreportland.com
City and Colour with Courtney Marie Andrews, May 20. State Theatre, Portland, $43.50. statetheatreportland.com
Blues Traveler, May 23. Waterville Opera House, $36, $73. watervillecreates.org
Lee Brice and Cole Swindell, May 28. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $49.50 to $89.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Wood Brothers, June 7. State Theatre, Portland, $40.50. statetheatreportland.com
Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky and Patty Larkin, Feb. 15. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $35. rocklandstrand.com
Dave Matthews Band, June 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $38.50 to $138.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Kane Brown, June 22. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, July 3. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $79.50. statetheatreportland.com
Rebelution, July 8. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com
Tyler Childers, Aug. 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $60.50. statetheatreportland.com
Mastodon & Gojira, Aug. 19. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50, $65. statetheatreportland.com
Hank Williams Jr., Aug. 25. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $33.50 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Goth Babe, Aug. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com
Nickelback, Aug. 24. Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, $40 to $140. waterfrontconcerts.com
Pantera, Sept. 7. Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, $33.50 to $193.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie, Sept. 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $65, $75. statetheatreportland.com
Clannad, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.