What too many of us have failed to learn is that everything on this planet is sacred. If we can remember this, we can have our cake and eat it. But we don’t have much time left.

Whatever your politics or religion, whatever your race or sexual identity, there is a change that we all must consider to save ourselves and our planet. It involves the capitalist system, its nature and its dominance over almost everything in life, especially our political and economic systems. This is happening not just here in the U.S. – it is a worldwide phenomenon. Capitalism has put profit over people and the planet for far too long now and is putting all of us in grave danger.

We can have the progress being made technologically – and in every other realm – if we instead operate under the principle that life on this planet is sacred. This is where true justice lies.

Corporate leaders are people, too, and need what we all need: security, respect, good health, peace, love and justice. For better or worse, we share our lives on this planet. It is a gift to be born into life and dwell amid all its sacredness. This is what indigenous cultures have been trying to say to us. The structure of capitalism must change to reflect this truth. No more “profit for the sake of profit.” We are all shareholders on this planet.

Priscilla Skerry, N.D.

Portland

