Many thanks to reporter Tux Turkel for his very informative article on wind-generated electricity (“Northern Maine wind power project wins PUC approval,” Feb. 1). It is mightily encouraging to see this example of commitment in our state government to confront the major problem of heat-trapping pollution. Support for the development of the King Pine wind farm and the 100-mile transmission line which will power both Maine and Massachusetts is off to a good start.
Conscientious community engagement and close attention to environmental standards by the developers can make the $1 a month addition to the typical ratepayer expense – for a collective savings of more than $1 billion over 20 years – a true bargain, to say nothing of the many economic benefits for Aroostook County.
Let’s continue moving in this direction.
Allice T. Haidden
Portland
