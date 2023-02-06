Big Head Todd and the Monsters
8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $37.50 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters has been releasing albums since the late ’80s. In 1994, they hit it big with the album “Sister Sweetly,” home to the singles “Bittersweet” and “Broken Hearted Savior.” Here’s a chance to hear tunes from their catalog as they swing through Maine as a stop on their winter tour.
Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20 in advance, $25 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
You’ll likely want to kick up your heels listening to the Motown/Memphis soul sound from Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations. They’ll be grooving all night long with tunes from the likes of Sam and Dave, The Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, The Staples Singers and Aretha Franklin. What you want, baby they’ve got it.
Samuel James
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Christ Church, 2 Dresden Ave., Gardiner, $20, masks required. johnsonhall.org
Johnson Hall’s On The Road series presents an evening with Portland-based guitarist Samuel James. James is also a singer, songwriter and storyteller who has appeared as a Moth Mainstage storyteller and hosts the podcast “99 Years.” His guitar work is masterful, his sound is a bluesy roots one, and his shows are always riveting.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.