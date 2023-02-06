Big Head Todd and the Monsters

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $37.50 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters has been releasing albums since the late ’80s. In 1994, they hit it big with the album “Sister Sweetly,” home to the singles “Bittersweet” and “Broken Hearted Savior.” Here’s a chance to hear tunes from their catalog as they swing through Maine as a stop on their winter tour.

Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20 in advance, $25 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

You’ll likely want to kick up your heels listening to the Motown/Memphis soul sound from Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations. They’ll be grooving all night long with tunes from the likes of Sam and Dave, The Supremes, Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, The Staples Singers and Aretha Franklin. What you want, baby they’ve got it.

Samuel James

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Christ Church, 2 Dresden Ave., Gardiner, $20, masks required. johnsonhall.org

Johnson Hall’s On The Road series presents an evening with Portland-based guitarist Samuel James. James is also a singer, songwriter and storyteller who has appeared as a Moth Mainstage storyteller and hosts the podcast “99 Years.” His guitar work is masterful, his sound is a bluesy roots one, and his shows are always riveting.

