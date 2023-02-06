A national conservative group on Monday accused the Damariscotta-area school district of violating parental rights and threatened legal action in response to a mother’s complaint that her child was counseled about gender identity without her knowledge.

The Goldwater Institute, an Arizona-based advocacy organization, sent a complaint to Lincoln County Central School District Board Chairman Samuel Belknap on Monday alleging that the district violated the constitutional rights of parent Amber Lavigne by not disclosing certain information about her child and her child’s gender identity to her.

The complaint asks that the district mandate “the involvement of parents in all decisions by school officials that affect the mental or physical health or well-being of their students.”

The complaint comes about one after Lavigne publicly accused a school counselor provided her child with a chest binder — an item similar to a sports bra or undershirt used to flatten breasts. Lavigne made the accusation in an emotional statement to the school board and said she felt like she had been wrongly shut out of an important decision in her child’s life.

Lavigne declined to be interviewed by the Press Herald about the statement she made to the school board, and the superintendent said the school district cannot provide information regarding confidential communications between the student and the social worker.

Lavigne has since removed her child from the school district.

The threat of a lawsuit comes as schools across the state and the nation are being caught up in conflicts over gender and sexuality. Experts say there are no clear legal guidelines about what a school district’s employees should do if a child identified as a different gender in school and their parents are not aware.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: