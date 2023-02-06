The New England Patriots are expected to hire University of Oregon associate head coach and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to their offensive staff, according to a report from ESPN.

Klemm is expected to coach the Patriots’ offensive line, a position that regressed last season under first-year de facto offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Matt Patricia. Klemm, 45, oversaw one of the top offensive lines in college football last season, when Oregon allowed just five sacks over 13 games. He previously interviewed for the Pats’ offensive coordinator job and will reportedly receive a pay increase after making roughly $1 million last year.

Klemm has a personal connection to the Patriots as their first-ever draft pick under Bill Belichick in 2000. He played in New England as a backup from 2000-2004 and won three Super Bowls. After retiring from the NFL as a player in 2006, Klemm kicked off his coaching career in the college ranks at Southern Methodist University.

Klemm spent 10 seasons coaching at SMU and UCLA, then left the business for two years before joining the Steelers’ staff in 2019. Klemm worked for two seasons as Pittsburgh’s assistant offensive line coach, then became the lead position coach in 2021. Oregon hired him away months later under new head coach Dan Lanning, who noted Klemm’s skills as a teacher and recruiter in a public statement released after his hiring.

Klemm is the third new addition to the Patriots’ coaching staff this offseason after offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and assistant Will Lawing. Former tight ends coach Nick Caley reached terms with the Rams on Sunday to become their new tight ends coach, according to a source.

It’s unknown if the Patriots intend to make any further additions to their offensive staff under O’Brien.

MEDIA: Tom Brady will not go immediately from the playing field to the broadcast booth.

Brady told Colin Cowherd during Monday’s episode of “The Herd” on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion – who retired last week after a 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers – signed a 10-year deal with Fox last May to become the network’s top analyst when he decided to quit playing for good.

Brady said that he didn’t want to immediately rush into announcing and that he wanted to catch up on some other parts of his life.

“I think one thing about my career whether it was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signing agreements with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down,” Brady said. “I want to be great at what I do, and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving. I have so many people to rely on that could support me in that growth too.”

Brady is expected to eventually join Kevin Burkhardt on Fox’s top team. Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call their first Super Bowl on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fox, which is carrying its 10th Super Bowl on Sunday, also has Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans after the 2024 season. Brady is still not expected to be a part of Fox’s pregame coverage on Sunday.

• The hottest ticket in town for advertisers is officially sold out. Fox said that in-game ads for Super Bowl LVII have all been sold.

The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest stage, with advertisers jockeying to get their products in front of the more than 100 million people that watch each year.

Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports, said a few ads went for more than $7 million for a 30-second spot. Most sold between $6 million and $7 million.

Anheuser-Busch remains the biggest advertiser with three minutes of national airtime. The beverage giant gave up its deal to be the exclusive alcohol advertiser this year, so Heineken, Diageo, Remy Martin and Molson Coors are also in the game. Other big categories advertising include packaged food like Doritos and M&Ms, movie studios and streaming services, automakers and tech companies, Evans said. Out this year: crypto companies.

CHIEFS: Kansas City activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl.

Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since sustaining a high ankle sprain during a win over the Chargers on Nov. 20. He was designated to return on Jan. 17, opening a three-week window in which he could be activated.

Edwards-Helaire started the first six games of the season before ceding time to seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco, who has become one of the Chiefs’ breakout stars. Edwards-Helaire has run 71 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 151 yards and three more scores this season.

The emergence of Pacheco, along with veteran Jerick McKinnon, took pressure off the Chiefs to activate Edwards-Helaire before he was ready. Pacheco ran for 830 yards and five TDs during the regular season along with 121 combined rushing yards in playoff wins over Jacksonville and Cincinnati, while McKinnon scored 10 combined touchdowns in the regular season.

Hardman, who will be a free agent after the season, initially hurt his pelvis Nov. 6 during a game against the Titans. He was activated from IR on Jan. 4 but struggled to get healthy enough to appear in games, missing the Chiefs’ regular-season finale against the Raiders and their divisional win over the Jaguars.

He finally suited up for the AFC title game against the Bengals, and he ran a couple of jet sweeps while catching two passes for 10 yards. It was while getting tackled on his second reception that Hardman reinjured the pelvis.

CARDINALS: Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retired after 12 seasons in the NFL.

The 34-year-old spent a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the last two seasons of his career.

Selected by the Bengals with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2011 draft out of Georgia, Green was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven seasons, topping 1,000 yards receiving six times.

