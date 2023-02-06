Banff Center Mountain Film Festival

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $23 in advance, $26 day of show, $20 students in advance, $22 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Choose your night (or go to both), then buckle up for a riveting evening of short films that will take you across all seven continents. A total of 14 films will be screened over the course of the two evenings, and you’ll see incredible mountain adventure footage from eight countries. Through breathtaking cinematography, you’ll come face to face with mountain sports, culture and environment. More than 400 entries were pored over, and you’ll be seeing the best of the best.

‘The Great Gatsby’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $15, $20. portlandplayers.org

The Portland Players present F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel “The Great Gatsby,” adapted for the stage by Simon Levy. Under the direction of Kristen Peters, you’ll be brought back to the Jazz Age of the 1920s in Long Island, New York. The play stars Tess McLaughlin as Daisy Buchanan and Seth Crockett as Jay Gatsby. Grab some tickets and see the show, old sport.

‘Moses, the Staged Play’

7 p.m. Saturday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $35, $50. porttix.com

Indigo Arts Alliance is the sponsor of “Moses, the Staged Play,” a Black History Month event. The show is a John Graves production. The Philadelphia-based group has a mission to inspire and enrich artists and the community through cultural entertainment and the performing arts. The show offers a new take on the story of Moses and features dancing, singing, innovative lighting design and fabulous costumes.

‘Naughty’

1 p.m. Sunday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $15. rocklandstrand.com

Here’s a chance to see a work-in-progress from Sara Juli, who has been creating and performing comedic dance-theater shows for more than 20 years. “Naughty” explores the impact of trauma on the brain of a childhood sexual assault survivor. Juli melds the difficult inner voice with moments of levity, and the show includes original music by Sorcha Cribben-Merrill, along with stunning visuals and Juli’s unique blend of movement, text and comedy. Immediately following the performance, Juli will lead an audience discussion.

