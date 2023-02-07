AUGUSTA — Lydia Jopp is taking three months of unpaid family leave to care for her two-month-old son Robbie.

She’s lucky that she can afford the time off, she said, but many others who can’t afford it should be able to take paid time off so they can care for their families, too.

“It would give moms a little bit of dignity,” Jopp said. “Invest in us. This is an investment in the future of Maine. It seems like such a no-brainer.”

Jopp – with Robbie held close to her in an infant carrier – joined hundreds of advocates for a “Day of Action” on Tuesday at the Maine State House to lobby for paid family leave in Maine. A coalition of Democratic lawmakers and advocacy groups descended on the capital to press for a new law that would establish a statewide paid family leave benefit. The benefit would typically be used for the birth of a child, to care for a sick or elderly relative or when a worker falls ill and needs time to recover.

Destie Hohman Sprague, executive director of the Maine Women’s Lobby, said many new mothers have to go back to work when they are not ready to.

“One fourth of people go back to work within 10 days of giving birth,” Sprague said. “We know that’s not OK. We can do better.”

Advertisement

The federal government approved unpaid family leave 30 years ago, but national efforts for a paid benefit have so far failed. Meanwhile, 11 states and the District of Columbia have enacted paid family leave, and Maine is among a handful of states, including Michigan, New Mexico, Illinois and Minnesota, that could create paid family leave benefits this year.

Lawmakers have yet to present a bill with specific details about how the benefit would work, how much it would cost or who would pay for it. The Legislature’s Paid Family Leave Commission released a report Tuesday that does not make a specific recommendation, but instead lists a menu of options for lawmakers to consider when crafting a paid benefit.

Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, one of the co-chairs of the commission, said the goal for the report was to give lawmakers “guardrails” of what a substantive benefit would look like and how to pay for it. While the commission said it could be funded with a payroll tax of as much as 1%, Daughtry said she expects the end result will be less than 1%.

If approved, the tax would be paid for with a combination of employer and employee contributions, and the commission suggested either a 50-50 split, a split with 75% paid for by the employee and 25% by the employer or somewhere in between. Small businesses with 15 or fewer employees would be exempt from paying the tax and participating, but could opt into the program. All workers, including the self-employed and people who work for exempt businesses, could claim a benefit.

The payout would be 12 weeks at 80% or 90% of weekly pay, up to 120% of the median wage. Initial estimates projected about 40,000 to 50,000 Mainers would take advantage of the paid leave benefit per year, according to an analysis by Milliman consulting. About 12,000 babies are born in Maine annually.

Daughtry said the issue is personal to her, as a small business owner of a Moderation Brewing in Brunswick, she would opt into the program for her workers if it existed. And she also wants to one day start a family.

Advertisement

During the “Day of Action,” activists held up signs saying “It’s Time for PFML” and “Maine Can’t Wait.” With Maine having Democratic control of the state House and Senate and the Blaine House, advocates say they believe they can get paid family leave across the finish line in 2023.

Gov. Janet Mills has yet to take a position on the issue, but directed $300,000 to the commission to pay for an in-depth analysis of proposals.

On Monday, Mills spokesman Ben Goodman said that the governor “understands the importance of paid family leave, and she believes it is important that discussions before the legislature take into consideration the landscape of Maine’s economy and the perspective of Maine employers, particularly small businesses.”

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce has also not taken a position since a bill has not yet been drafted, but has expressed concerns that it could exacerbate workforce shortages.

Republican Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle, and Senate minority leader, said at a news conference on Tuesday that the Republican caucus has yet to take a position since the bill has not yet been released, but expressed skepticism about new taxes.

“Any institution of a new tax on them and their wages or on businesses in Maine is probably not going to be received well by Maine people,” Stewart said.

Advertisement

Rep. Joshua Morris, R-Turner, issued a statement on Monday that said “Maine’s small businesses and workers are already dealing with high inflation, labor, energy, food and healthcare costs. The Legislature should not add to their pain by passing a sweeping new tax that will make life more expensive for nearly every person in Maine.”

But paid family leave advocates noted that supporting employees with paid time off can help attract and retain workers.

Sessa Salas, owner of PeoplePlace Cooperative Preschool in Camden, said employees who feel valued and supported are more likely to stay at a workplace.

Amina Hassan, Executive Director of Her Safety Net in Lewiston, which helps women who are experiencing domestic violence, said paid family leave can help women who feel trapped in domestic violence with time off with pay so they can start building a new life before coming back to work.

“Sometimes we need time off so we can come back stronger,” Hassan said.

Related Headlines Maine could become 12th state to enact paid family leave

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: