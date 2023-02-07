BIDDEFORD — The Biddeford School Department will use a $447,582 Maine Department of Education grant to hire two additional social workers, secure contracts with community partners and work with the DOE to develop a sustainable, multi-disciplinary approach to deliver services to school students.

There were four grantees who were successful in their application, and the Biddeford School Department received the grant’s highest rating, said the school department’s Communications and Development Director Shelly Kane.

The grant funds will support the expansion of restorative practices for all students, she said, especially for those school officials describe as at-risk or system-involved youth.

The money will be used in part to contract with agencies like APEX and the Restorative Justice Institute, among others.

“The team is thrilled that we were successful in our application for this critical resource,” said Assistant Superintendent Chris Indorf. “We’re incredibly proud of the work that we’ve done in recent years to support at-risk youth; our charge is to serve all students, regardless of their station. There are many young people in our community who struggle with homelessness, adverse childhood experiences, abuse, neglect, substance abuse, and early involvement with the criminal justice system. We recognize that an ‘ounce of prevention’ can go a long way.”

The grant provides support for collaborating with the DOE and its Restorative Practices Office to develop a sustainable, multi-disciplinary approach, including mental health services, safety and law enforcement personnel, restorative practices, mentors, and career development, Kane said.

As well, it will provide specialized instructional support services — including violence prevention and counseling — referrals for such services, and activities to address the identified needs of individual at-risk youth and those described as system-involved, among other endeavors.

The grant is designed to expediate evaluation and help coordinate school services for the at risk and system involved young people.

A portion of the grant will be used to provide academically accredited professional development for school personnel to heighten their understanding of the needs of at risk and system- involved young people.

“Schools don’t have the luxury of teaching the 3 R’s and calling it a day,” said Director of Innovation and Curriculum Mandy Cyr. “Our community is dynamic and thriving … but we still serve families and children who need a great deal of support. Our administrative team is thrilled with the impact this award can make — it’s one of the, if not the, largest non-federal grants ever received by the school department.”

