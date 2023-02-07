Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for lease three separate retail spaces at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

The smallest of the three spaces is a 1,955± SF suite with a dedicated exterior entrance adjacent to the heavily trafficked mall entrance nestled between Macy’s and Best Buy. In addition, the proximity to Spectrum provides exceptional visibility to the location. Space is perfect for a variety of users including but not limited to personal services, fitness and more. Please contact broker for lease rate.

Additionally, we have a desirable 5,100 SF end cap in the multi-tenanted building directly next to the Mall’s number 1 entrance into the food court. This free-standing building has ample parking and tremendous visibility from the mall access roads. Co-tenants include a high volume Ulta and new Rack Attack under construction and set to open in Q3.

The largest space totals just over 9,700 SF, located directly next to Orange Theory Fitness and has over 75 feet of desirable frontage facing Maine Mall Road. Currently built out as a restaurant, ownership will consider a wide variety of uses for this space. There is patio potential for your restaurant and ample branding opportunities on the façade/parapet of the building.

The Maine Mall is the state’s largest retail center and home to several first-to-market and state-exclusive retailers including Jordan’s Furniture, the Apple store, Sephora, Pottery Barn and Lululemon. It is in a highly visible location, directly accessible from Interstate 95 and 295, and is within the largest retail corridor in the state of Maine.

These properties are listed by Joe Malone, CCIM, of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Joe at 207-233-8000 or [email protected]

