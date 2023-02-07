I have been bothered a while by misleading information in editorial discussion of electric vehicles. The norm seems to be citing the cost of upper-end EVs, and complaining about how they are only attainable for the well-off.

Admittedly, new cars are mostly out of reach for low-income families in general, but this is not so for moderate-income people. I’m thinking of plug-in hybrids, which can allow a huge reduction in gasoline use while not limiting vehicle range. My all-wheel drive (Hyundai Tucson) plug-in hybrid has averaged over 60 mpg, combined driving mileage over its first 4,000 miles. I easily recharge it overnight with just a 110-volt outdoor outlet.

With the Maine rebate and federal tax credit, it cost around $31,000. That’s not cheap, or a cost a low-income buyer could afford, but it is one that many new-car buyers would find reasonable. It’s far below the $50,000 price tag that keeps getting kicked around.

People should know that electric vehicles are attainable for many buyers who want an environmentally friendly vehicle – and that they are well made and fun vehicles to drive.

Tim Spaulding

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: