KENNEBUNK – An open house aimed at attracting new bus driver recruits to Regional School District 21 met with some success.

Regional School Unit 21 Communications Specialist David Singer said two people have been hired and two more were scheduled for interviews this week.

The district has been down seven bus drivers out of 33 driving positions for some time. As a result, spare drivers, and district personnel with CDL licenses have been filling in to get the job done, including the transportation manager and mechanics.

The district decided to host a recruitment event and an appreciation breakfast for drivers already employed on Jan. 25.

“We felt we had to do something different to not just get the attention of potential applicants, but to celebrate and thank our current transportation staff,” said Singer. “We wanted to remind applicants and staff that those who work here are appreciated and we’re here to support them.”

In all, he said, 10 people submitted applications.

As well as offering full-time benefits for a part-time schedule (25 hours), the district is offering a $2,500 sign-on bonus to new bus driving employees, and a $1,000 referral bonus to district employees who refer a candidate who is hired.

A driver with a CDL and two years’ experience earns $20.60 an hour, said Singer. Someone hired who does not have a CDL would be trained at the district’s expense, earn $17.34 an hour, and would work as a bus aide until licensed. A few of the benefits offered are health and dental insurance, vacations and an opportunity to join the Maine State Retirement system.

The district is still looking for bus drivers. For more information, visit https://rsu21.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/1/home/requisition/104?c=rsu21.

