SOUTH PORTLAND — The City Council was poised Tuesday night to extend the deadline when two hotels must stop operating as emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

Last August, the council imposed a Feb. 28 deadline for the Days Inn and Comfort Inn to stop hosting overflow clients from Portland’s shelters under a contract with MaineHousing. They faced daily fines up to $500 per person if they missed the deadline.

New Gen Hospitality Management, the hotels’ owner, asked the council to push the deadline to April 30, when the inns will be expected to resume hosting overnight guests as their operating licenses allow.

The council had yet to begin discussing the hotel licenses at press time.

While some homeless people have been sheltered in local hotels in the past, the practice escalated during the pandemic when the number of people experiencing homelessness greatly increased, including an influx of asylum seekers.

The council imposed the initial deadline after the hotels failed to reduce high calls for police, fire and emergency medical services and other community concerns related to hosting homeless people at their properties.

Now, city officials are developing zoning and licensing proposals that would allow nonprofits to establish homeless shelters in South Portland.

Under the new agreement with New Gen, MaineHousing will continue to pay lodging costs for homeless people at the Days Inn, 461 Maine Mall Road, and the Comfort Inn, 90 Maine Mall Road, and Preble Street will continue to provide on-site social services, City Manager Scott Morelli said in a memo to the council.

The Mills administration recently allocated $21 million for homeless initiatives, including funding to keep unhoused people in hotels through the winter months after federal emergency rental assistance ran out last fall.

Morelli said city staff met with the hotel owner and representatives of MaineHousing, Preble Street and the governor’s office, and all recommended extending the deadline.

More than 800 homeless individuals are being sheltered in South Portland hotels, city officials said. They include some of the 950 people that are being sheltered by the city of Portland.

Under the new agreement, Morelli said, domestic unhoused guests at the Comfort Inn will be transferred to the Days Inn, while asylum-seeking individuals will be moved to the Howard Johnson hotel at 675 Main St., another New Gen property.

Eventually, some guests at the Days Inn will be transferred to the $25 million, 208-bed homeless services center that Portland is slated to open mid-March to replace that city’s aging and cramped Oxford Street Shelter, Morelli said.

Some asylum seekers currently staying in hotels also likely will be placed at the 52-unit housing project that Avesta Housing is building on Westbrook Street, Morelli said. The remaining guests will need to find another housing solution before May 1, he said.

Morelli said New Gen plans to renovate the inns and return to normal hotel operations.

City staff asked the council to add a condition requiring that any clients moved from Days Inn or Comfort Inn to another South Portland hotel will still be subject to the April 30 deadline and New Gen will still face fines if those individuals remain in any hotel in the city after that date.

“This condition will help protect against shuffling individuals from one hotel to another to avoid fines,” Morelli said.

Suresh Gali, head of New Gen, was expected to speak during the meeting.

