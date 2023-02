Decorate Valentine’s Day cookies in the community room of the Patten Free Library, led by Thayer Treats, Friday, Feb. 10 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

They will teach the tissue paper method to transfer lettering, fine line work and lettering with royal icing, and watercolor painting a floral heart and accents.

The session is for adults and teens grades 7 to 12 with registration required.

