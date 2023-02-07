The University of Maine football team on Tuesday announced that Jeff Comissiong will be the new Black Bears defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Comissiong, who was the linebackers coach at Cornell University in 2021 and 2022, has a history with Maine. He walked on as a player at UMaine as a freshman in 1993 and spent two seasons as a starting linebacker. He was a four-year letter winner and graduated with a degree in political science.

After spending the 1996-97 seasons as a student assistant at UMaine, he began his coaching career as the defensive line coach at Bates from 1998-2000. Then for seven seasons Comissiong was an assistant coach at UMaine in a number of roles.

“I’m excited to welcome Jeff Comissiong back to the University of Maine,” said UMaine Coach Jordan Stevens. “Jeff is a UMaine grad, was a standout player with the Black Bears, and a former assistant coach at UMaine. Jeff brings leadership and a wealth of experience.”

Overall, Comissiong has 20-plus years of coaching experience at six Division I institutions including Cornell, Hampton, Old Dominion, Boston College, Harvard, and UMaine.

MIAMI: Miami is hiring Lance Guidry, who was defensive coordinator at Marshall last season and recently accepted the same position at Tulane, to lead its defense, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized between Guidry and Miami. ESPN first reported Miami was expected to hire Guidry as its defensive coordinator.

The 51-year-old Louisiana native was hired way from Marshall by Tulane just last month. Now he’ll leave that job to replace Kevin Steele on Mario Cristobal’s staff at Miami. Steele is reportedly on his way to Alabama to become Nick Saban’s defensive coordinator after holding that position for one season with the Hurricanes.

WRIGLEY GAME: Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season.

Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that the Wildcats’ home game would be played Nov. 4. Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in the MLB ballpark’s first college football game since 1938, and the Wildcats hosted Purdue there in 2021.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

GORDON 65, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 58: Madison Wynbeek had 20 points and 22 rebounds to power the Fighting Scots (13-10, 11-5 CCC) past the Nor’easters (15-8, 11-5) in Wenham, Massachusetts.

Ami Rivera added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Isabella Rivera had 13 points for Gordon, who closed the game on a 22-14 run after trailing early in the fourth quarter.

Juliana Tracy led UNE with 19 points. Keagan Dunbar added 15 and eight rebounds.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous