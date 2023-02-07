BIDDEFORD — Police say a 27-year-old woman was struck by a southbound Amtrak Downeaster train just before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday south of the Main Street crossing in Biddeford.

Biddeford Interim Police Chief JoAnne Fisk said the woman died at the scene. Her name was not released Tuesday morning pending notification of her family members.

“As this is still an active investigation I will have no further information,” said Fisk in a news release.

She said Biddeford Regional Communications Center received a call from the train’s engineer reporting what had transpired.

The southbound train had previously stopped in Saco to pick up passengers, and Fisk said there were 28 passengers on the train.

She said vehicular traffic was rerouted for a time as the train was stopped at the crossing.

CSX Corp., which purchased the railroad from Pan-Am Railways in June, and Amtrak personnel were on the scene to assist with the investigation, said Fisk.

Amtrak Downeaster train 680 was traveling from Brunswick to North Station in Boston, Massachusetts.

This story will be updated online.

