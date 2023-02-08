SALEM, Mass. – Jean Colby Arlander passed away peacefully at the age of 98 at Salem Hospital on Jan. 23, 2023 after a brief illness. Her family was at her bedside. Jean was born Oct. 17, 1924. She was the oldest daughter of the late Captain Henry C. Nichols and Agnes Norris Colby of Salem and the sister of the late Ann Andrews, formerly of Marblehead. Although born in Beverly, Mass., Jean lived in Salem and was educated in the Salem public schools. Upon her graduation she earned her baccalaureate degree from Tufts University in three years. She then furthered her formal studies at the Boston University School of Law where she earned her juris doctor during World War II.

﻿While a law student, Jean met the love of her life, Richard P. Arlander, of Seattle, Wash. Richard was a cadet at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. and was temporarily stationed at Salem’s Winter Island seaplane base. The pair met on a lovely summer afternoon at the Salem Willows beach. A memorial plaque on a picnic table near the beach recalls that special meeting.

﻿Following Richard’s graduation, they were married at the First Church in Salem on Nov. 6, 1944. Three years later, while in law school, Jean gave birth to her first child, Lance, on her 23rd birthday. The following year the young Arlander family moved to Pensacola, Fla. so that Richard could attend flight school. Shortly after arriving, Jean came down with bulbar polio.

The polio ravaged Jean’s throat muscles making swallowing difficult for the rest of her life. Despite this illness, Jean dealt with her lifelong challenges with great courage, dignity and grace.

﻿Being the wife of a career military officer meant moving every three to four years to different stations of duty. With four children in tow, Jean and Richard lived on both the east and west coasts of the United States as well as abroad on the Greek island of Rhodes. While on the island of Rhodes, Jean’s husband served as the Chief Engineering Officer aboard the historic U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Courier. The Courier’s mission was to broadcast the Voice of America throughout Europe and the Iron Curtain countries at the height of the Cold War. While in Greece, Jean and Richard traveled with their children on the Orient Express to some of Europe’s finest cities.

﻿Upon Richard’s retirement from the Coast Guard in 1964, the Arlander’s settled down in Falmouth Foreside, Maine. It was at this time that Jean now had time to begin her amazing career of teaching. At the age of 40, Jean did what she loved most, teaching U.S. history, government and law at Falmouth High School. In addition to teaching over 18 years, Jean became an active member of the Falmouth community, including serving on the Falmouth Planning Board.

Maine was a special place for Jean. There wasn’t a day in the summer that Jean missed a swim in Casco Bay.

﻿In 1982, Jean moved back to her family home on Federal Street in Salem to provide care for her ailing mother. Jean once again became an active member in the Salem Community by teaching students at the Essex Institute and Customs House, working in her daughter’s medical office, and volunteering for many positions at her childhood church, the First Church in Salem. In 2002, Jean became a Deacon at the First Church, continuing a long history of family service beginning with her ancestral grandfathers, Roger Conant and Reverend Edward Norris, the Church’s first Deacon and fourth minister of the Church (1640-1653), respectively.

﻿Jean’s life was enriched by the bonds she made with her grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up in the same historic home that has been in her family for 205 years. In more recent years, following the loss of her husband Richard in 2009, Jean was lovingly cared for in her home by her daughter, Dr. Jane Curtis Arlander.

﻿Jean is survived by her four children, Lance Colby Arlander and his wife Katherine of Danvers, Christine Arlander of Falmouth Foreside, Maine, Dr. Jane Curtis Arlander of Salem and Sarah Ann Czysz and her husband Michael of New Port Richey, Fla. Jean also leaves her dear friend and former daughter-in-law, Constance Reichert Arlander of Salem; as well as 10 amazing grandchildren; and five adorable great-grandchildren. Just several months before her passing, Jean was asked by her daughter what she was grateful for. She replied, “my parents, my family and my friends”.

﻿A memorial service will be held at the First Church this spring to honor Jean’s long and remarkable life.

Donations in her memory can be made to:

the First Church

316 Essex Street

Salem, MA 01970

