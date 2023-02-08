BRUNSWICK – Scott Arthur Carpenter passed away peacefully Feb. 3, 2023, in his home in Brunswick at the age of 73 surrounded by family.

Scott was born in Bath on Sept. 13, 1949 to his parents Raymond and Virginia Carpenter. Scott grew up in Bath, and graduated from Morse high school in 1969.

Scott worked at L&A Tire Co, and the Brunswick Drive-in before ultimately finding his true passion working at BIW Hardings Plant in the maintenance department. He worked over 40 years at the Hardings Plant before retiring in April of 2018.

Scott was also a member of the Church Of Latter Day Saints in Topsham.

Scott’s two loves were his family and his faith in Jesus Christ. He also enjoyed tending to his gardens, relaxing in his swing, spending time at camp, watching all of his grandchildren’s ball games and activities, mackerel fishing, going out with his ‘Lunch Bunch’, and of course a bag of Lays plain potato chips and a cold diet coke.

He was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Virginia Carpenter; and his sister Cindy Carpenter.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Deborah of Brunswick; two children, Scott and his wife Jill Carpenter of Bath, and Danielle Risher of Maryland; his sister Jenny Carpenter of Brunswick; his nine grandchildren; Louis, Nathan, Andrew, Alexander, Joshua, Abigail, Zachary, Paxton, Parker; and one great grandchild, Abraham.

The family would like to send a big thank-you to all of the nurses and staff who helped along the way.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 8, at the Church of Latter Day Saints located at 33 Pinewood Dr, Topsham Maine.

Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 bath Rd, Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers,

a donation in Scott’s

name can be made to:

Dementia Society

of America

