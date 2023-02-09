HARPSWELL – Raymond Ludger Tetreault, 85, peacefully passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at his home in the company of his loving family.

Raymond was born in Brunswick to Arthur and Anna Tetreault on May 6, 1937. Raymond graduated from Brunswick High School in 1955, attended the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, Ohio, then entered into the family business with his father and brother, Paul, at Tetreault’s Market in Brunswick. He later worked two jobs at Bowdoin College and Shaw’s Supermarket before he and Violet, his wife of 60 years, started their own family business, The Vegetable Corner, in Harpswell. Raymond and Violet enjoyed a brief yet joyful retirement beginning September, 2022.

Raymond loved God and was a parishioner at All Saints’s Parish. He read the Bible and prayed daily for all his family, friends, and all those in need. Raymond loved his wife and together they prayed the rosary. Raymond joins his wife in Heaven just six short days after she left this world. He loved her and all that they had shared together.

He leaves his seven children, Catherine (David), Theresa Ann, Raymond (Anne), Laura (David), Peter (Cara), Mary (Christopher), and Hannah (Edward James); 12 grandchildren; one great grandchild; his sister, Louise Mendes, and his sister-in-law, Cathy Tetreault.

﻿A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. at St John the Baptist Church with a reception to follow at ST. Charles Borromeo Church. There will be no visiting hours, and burial will be in the spring.

﻿Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

