PHIPPSBURG – Mary A. Bowker, 58, of Phippsburg, passed away peacefully in the arms of her best friend on Jan. 24, 2023.

Mary was born in Bath on Sept. 1, 1964, the daughter of George and Rose Marie (Wallace) Bowker.

Mary held a few jobs in her working career including cooking at Subway, Head Start, Center Store, Dresden School District, certified nurse’s assistant and snow plowing. Her favorite being Head Start, cooking for the kids always put a smile on her face.

Mary was a special lady with a big heart. She was a people person who proudly took after her dad, George. She would help anyone in need. She enjoyed having a good time. Gatherings with friends and family was something that she put her heart into. She cooked enough for an army, something for everyone. She will be sadly missed by those who loved her.

Mary was predeceased by her father, George; and her grandparents.

She leaves behind her mother, Rose of Richmond; her sister, Ellen of Bath; her son, James Bowker of Warren; cousins Dean Doyle of Phippsburg, Sam Mockler of Virginia, Julie Wallace of Phippsburg; special friends Bridgete Taylor of Phippsburg, Lafayette Marong “Leffy” of Phippsburg, David MacDonald of West Bath, Kenny and Martha Gowell, Dwight Holbrook, the Doughty family, and many more since everyone Mary met she considered family.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Feb 16, 4 to 6 p.m. at the David E. Desmond Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb 17 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in the spring at Bowker Cemetery in Phippsburg, where Mary will be laid to rest with her dad.

