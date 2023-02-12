No matter a person’s age, there is something special about receiving a teddy bear when you aren’t feeling your best. If it’s delivered by a child with love in their heart, that’s a bonus.

All Saints Parish in Brunswick adopted the Healing Bear Ministry program in 2008 to give children a tangible way to practice faith and show compassion for others.

“Children can give a ‘Healing Bear’ to those who are seriously ill, reminding them of God’s infinite mercy, boundless love and the importance of offering caring compassion for the very sick,” said Amy Ford, faith formation coordinator for churches in Brunswick, Bath and Richmond.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Ford said the church is rebooting the program.

Stuffed bears are donated by community members, blessed by a priest and tagged with a prayer. Children are encouraged to select an individual to receive a bear.

The name of the bear recipient is added to a book of intercessions and prayed for by members of the parish during Mass. Bears can be sent to anyone, anywhere, regardless of their faith, Ford said.

The idea to adopt this program came from Maxine Robichaud of Brunswick, who had received a Healing Bear in 2007 from a friend’s child in Virginia. Naming her Healing Bear “Cricket,” Robichaud said the gift of love, prayers and caring was exactly what she needed.

“Throughout my recovery, it occurred to me that there are others who might benefit from a similar kindness,” she said.

Gabriele Niffka of Brunswick received a bear from a child at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church while battling an illness 10 years ago. She said it was a “ray of sunshine” during a difficult time and that the memory of the child who brought her the bear still brings tears to her eyes.

“They are so innocent and so full of love when they give you the bear and think you are going to get better right away,” Niffka said.

Having made a full recovery, Niffka said a bear blessed by a priest is “powerful” and it helped alleviate stress during a dark time.

Churchgoers can find Healing Bears year-round at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick, St. Mary Church in Bath, St. Patrick Church in Newcastle and at St. Katherine Drexel Church in Harpswell during the summer.

“The sick people who have been receiving these bears, young and old, are deeply grateful for all the prayers and support,” Ford said. “It’s beautiful.”

For more information, contact Amy Ford at 725-2624 or [email protected].

