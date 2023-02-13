We set out to provide a colorful, inspirational mural for Cabot Mill (aka Fort Andross). We selected a theme highlighting the empowering force of diverse people working together to create something of beauty. We put the mural design out in the public sphere. We received enthusiastic support from donors and others, plus varied critical comments. We engaged, listened and learned.

The project has benefitted from the abundant public input. The artists made significant changes in their design. We think the amended design is harmonious and celebrates everyone’s artistic nature. Without expecting everyone to agree, we think this public art will benefit Brunswick, consistent with the spirit and values of our community. “We” are Brunswick Public Art (BPA), the artists Christopher and Jen Greta Cart, and the many private donors funding this project.

The Cabot Mill mural “Many Stitches Hold Up the Sky” has been in the works for more than a decade. It features six contemporary figures working cooperatively to create their community, in real time, against a fabric background including some historical elements. This imagery is meant to stimulate the viewer’s imagination.

The idea of putting a mural on an exterior wall of the mill originated in 2012. It emerged from an extensive, collaborative process to conceptualize “art at the mill,” involving tenants, community leaders, and local artists. A third party conducted a poll of mill occupants. After a statewide request for design concepts, a Bowdoin College student was selected as the artist with whom to work further on mural ideas.

While BPA implemented other projects, a firm plan for the mural never crystalized. The artist left Maine. The project was revived in 2019 when Christopher and Jen Cart were selected, after a new call for proposals. Various potential designs followed. Then the pandemic intervened. As it waned, Jen and Chris brought forth the current mural theme, to evoke a rebirth of community spirit with a focus on diversity and cooperative human effort, on this iconic property, itself reborn.

With encouragement from many quarters, BPA worked to secure the required funding (all from private sources). Donors enthusiastically embraced the vision of a colorful addition to this space showing the positive attributes of diversity, cooperation, and revival.

Advertisement

In anticipation of a summer 2022 installation, an announcement about the project, and publication of the project design early last year initiated a robust process of public commentary. This included newspaper articles, letters and opinion pieces; television news coverage; public discussion forums; an on-line petition; and many personal communications.

Brunswick Public Art and the artists have been listening, learning, talking, and looking for ways to improve the mural as a result of this process. Opinions expressed, both supportive and critical, have been quite variable.

In an era of angst, anger, divisiveness and web-driven venting, the principal theme of the mural is compelling. While the ideal of embracing diversity and human cooperation may be difficult to show in a mural, it is essential that our culture evolves in this direction. In response to critical commentary, Christopher and Jen Cart have enthusiastically made significant changes to emphasize the positive aspects of this ideal and remove imagery that could be interpreted negatively. They think this improves their art. BPA is grateful for the community engagement and the artists’ constructive commitment.

Specifically, we received three types of critical comments. Indigenous awareness advocates wanted the mural to foster greater understanding about the culture of the original Wabanaki inhabitants of this area. This is overdue. However, since the mural features a contemporary theme, it cannot fulfill this need, although an indigenous woman has always been prominent in the design. Second, the difficulties associated with painting diverse figures in public art are real. As a result, abstract murals without figures are being painted regularly. Since the theme of the Cabot Mill mural requires people, the artists took on this challenge enthusiastically.

This leads to consideration of how the figures in the mural are portrayed – who they are, and what they are doing. The artists are painting contemporary people. These people are cooperating to create something of beauty. The critical comments about them have been illuminating, consistent with the insight that everyone, including the viewer, is an artist of some type. As a result, the Carts have changed the presentation of the people significantly, consistent with this recognition. BPA’s and the artists’ intent are to bring the theme of the mural to life in a colorful, harmonious way.

Everyone is invited to examine the revised mural design. As “participating artists,” viewers can interpret the meaning of this mural in their own way. Hopefully this will lead to an appreciation of the quality of the artwork and the essence of the principal theme, illustrating the positive force of people working together for the common good.

Susan and Steve Weems are Brunswick Public Art board members.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: