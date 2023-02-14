The Town of Georgetown was recently awarded a $39,000 Community Action Grant as a member of the Community Resilience Partnership through Gov. Janet Mills’ Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. Georgetown received one of 50 grants that were awarded this round to help communities to become more resilient with changing climate. The money will be used to conduct a Level 3 energy assessment and energy plan for the Town Office, Central School, fire station, town-owned First Church building and Community Center.

There will be a series of webinars where community members will be updated and have a chance to ask questions. All webinars will be recorded and posted on the town website.

The first Zoom webinar is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, and will provide information about the Community Action Grant. Town officials and volunteers, business owners, leaders of community organizations and interested residents are encouraged to attend.

To register, go to bit.ly/3iTlMbd or email the Town Office at [email protected]

