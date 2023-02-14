HARPSWELL – Evangeline Goldie Morse Sparks of South Harpswell passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2023 at the age of 82, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born in Brunswick on Jan. 21, 1941, the daughter of Herman and Goldie (Toothaker) Morse. She lived in South Harpswell her entire life and was a proud member of the Elijah Kellogg Church and the community as a whole.

She graduated in 1959 from Brunswick High School and went on to Cosmetology School to become a Beautician and the owner of her business, White Birches Beauty Salon. Her salon was in her home where she welcomed her clients who she loved so much for over 50 years.

Evangeline was a true child of Mother Earth. She loved hiking, the ocean, exploring the many islands off the coast of Maine, but her true joy was soaking in the beauty of her woods surrounding her home.

She is survived by her two daughters Alison O’Dea and Diana Broschk, her sons-in-law Martin O’Dea and Oliver Broschk; and her six beautiful grandchildren, Madeline O’Dea, Fiona O’Dea, Jack O’Dea, Colin Cullinane, Patrick Broschk, and Isabel Broschk; as well as her sister Cynthia Hunt, her brother Sheldon Morse, her predeceased sister Hermia Tucker; and her many nieces and nephews.

A funeral Service will be held at the Elijah Kellogg Church in South Harpswell at 10 a.m. on Saturday March 18, 2023. Immediately following the service, we welcome family and friends to join us for refreshments and to celebrate Evangeline at the Fellowship Hall.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

