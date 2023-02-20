PORTLAND — Sixth-seeded Freeport rallied from deficits of 11 and nine points to earn a 58-53 upset win over No. 3 Mt. Ararat in a Class A South girls’ basketball quarterfinal Monday afternoon at the Portland Expo.

Freeport (11-8) trailed 50-46 with three minutes to play. The Falcons tied the game on Angelina Pillsbury’s free throws with 1:52 to play, then took the lead on a basket by Maddie Cormier with 1:01 left.

Pillsbury led Freeport with 26 points, including a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to give the Falcons a 41-39 lead. Isabelle Orlando added 11 points.

Cali Pomerleau led Mt. Ararat with 23 points.

VINALHAVEN 48, PINE TREE ACADEMY 46: Maddie Miller hit two free throws with 8.3 seconds left in overtime as the fifth-seeded Vikings (7-8) rallied from 19 points down to stun fourth-seeded Pine Tree Academy (9-9) in a Class D South quarterfinal at Augusta.



Vinalhaven lost twice to Pine Tree during the regular season, by seven and nine points, and appeared headed to a third loss when it trailed 31-12 after Pine Tree scored the first nine points of the second half. But a switch to full-court pressure made the difference, leading to numerous Pine Tree turnovers.



The Vikings still trailed 37-26 through three quarters, then scored the first 10 points of the fourth. Pine Tree eighth-grader Chantal Bazizane, who finished with 24 points, appeared to rescue her team with a layup after a Julia Brown block. And when Dolci Marden hit two free throws with 1:20 left, Pine Tree led 41-37.



But Miller scored with 1:06 remaining, Adele Wadsworth tied it with 35 seconds left, and it was on to overtime.



Vinalhaven then took a four-point lead and Pine Tree tied it before Miller’s winning free throws.



The Vikings, who won despite committing 35 turnovers in the 36-minute game, will meet top-seeded Valley in the semifinals on Thursday.

