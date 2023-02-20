PORTLAND — Sixth-seeded Freeport rallied from deficits of 11 and nine points to earn a 58-53 upset win over No. 3 Mt. Ararat in a Class A South girls’ basketball quarterfinal Monday afternoon at the Portland Expo.
Freeport (11-8) trailed 50-46 with three minutes to play. The Falcons tied the game on Angelina Pillsbury’s free throws with 1:52 to play, then took the lead on a basket by Maddie Cormier with 1:01 left.
Pillsbury led Freeport with 26 points, including a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to give the Falcons a 41-39 lead. Isabelle Orlando added 11 points.
Cali Pomerleau led Mt. Ararat with 23 points.
VINALHAVEN 48, PINE TREE ACADEMY 46: Maddie Miller hit two free throws with 8.3 seconds left in overtime as the fifth-seeded Vikings (7-8) rallied from 19 points down to stun fourth-seeded Pine Tree Academy (9-9) in a Class D South quarterfinal at Augusta.Vinalhaven lost twice to Pine Tree during the regular season, by seven and nine points, and appeared headed to a third loss when it trailed 31-12 after Pine Tree scored the first nine points of the second half. But a switch to full-court pressure made the difference, leading to numerous Pine Tree turnovers. The Vikings still trailed 37-26 through three quarters, then scored the first 10 points of the fourth. Pine Tree eighth-grader Chantal Bazizane, who finished with 24 points, appeared to rescue her team with a layup after a Julia Brown block. And when Dolci Marden hit two free throws with 1:20 left, Pine Tree led 41-37. But Miller scored with 1:06 remaining, Adele Wadsworth tied it with 35 seconds left, and it was on to overtime. Vinalhaven then took a four-point lead and Pine Tree tied it before Miller’s winning free throws. The Vikings, who won despite committing 35 turnovers in the 36-minute game, will meet top-seeded Valley in the semifinals on Thursday.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.