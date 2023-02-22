The Patten Free Library recently announced the launch the Teen Pantry, a new, free resource available in the Teen Space. The Teen Pantry provides teens in need free and open access to toiletries, food, school supplies, first aid, clothing and more. The supplies are sourced almost exclusively through donations, mostly through the Bath Area Food Bank. Members of the PFL Knitting Circle provided homemade scarves and hats, and community members and library patrons have supplemented with toiletries and school supplies.

The Teen Pantry joins other initiatives at Morse High School and the Midcoast Youth Center.

“It’s important to have these kinds of resources available anywhere that teens spend time in and see as safe,” Program and Outreach Manager Hannah Lackoff said in a prepared release. “This initiative came directly from members of our Teen Library Council, so we know that there is a need for the program. So far, there has been great support from the community, especially the Bath Area Food Bank!”

Those interested in donating can access a donation bin in the lobby. PFL is always looking for the following items:

• New and unworn clothing accessories, such as hats, socks and gloves.

• Unopened toiletry items, such as toothbrushes, soap, feminine hygiene products and shampoo (especially travel sizes).

• Unopened nonperishable food items, such as ramen and granola bars.

• Unused school supplies, such as notebooks and pencils.

