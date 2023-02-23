BRUNSWICK – Margaret “Peggy” Anne Spinner, 78, of Brunswick, died after a brief illness, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at the UCSF Medical Center in San Francisco, Calif.

Born in New Bedford, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Anne Yvonne (Hevey) and William Stanley Dearden. Ms. Spinner graduated from New Bedford High School. She also obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and a master’s degree in library science from the University of Rhode Island in Providence.

﻿Peggy had a lifelong love of learning. After graduating college, she worked as a first-grade teacher and spent countless hours reading to her children. After they left for college, she entered graduate school, became a librarian, and held positions at DARPA and the University of Massachusetts’ medical library. A true blue Democrat, she had frequent spirited yet civil political discussions with her (libertarian-leaning Republican) husband and supported a variety of causes, including environmental protection and women’s health. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her friends, trying new things (snowshoeing!), and visiting her four grandchildren.

﻿She is survived by two children, Karen Elizabeth Spinner of Fayetteville, Ark. and Kevin Dennis Spinner of Novato, Calif. She also leaves four grandchildren, Amelia Zand Spinner, Hunter Thörbjorn Isbell, Molly Grae Isbell, and Sienna Zand Spinner; two nieces, Jessica Stricklin and her husband Kevin and Elizabeth (Lissa) Wrenn and her husband-to-be Bryan Holland, and a nephew, Scott Wrenn and his wife Brooke.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 42 years Dennis Frederick Spinner, her sister Elizabeth “Beth” Wrenn-Johnson, and her brother William Stanley Dearden Jr.

﻿On April 15 at 11 a.m. a memorial service will be celebrated at the First Parish Church in Brunswick, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

those who wish may make memorial contributions

in her name to:

Planned Parenthood or:

the University of

Massachusetts

