Engaging in food security work means operating within a complex system which goes far beyond procuring food and distributing to our neighbors in need.

As our Midcoast community continues to expand and diversify, it’s apparent to us at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program that our fight to end hunger cannot exist as a one-size-fits-all approach. Different groups have very different needs, and for us that means considering the various barriers folks might need to overcome in order to access MCHPP’s services. Through mindful design, MCHPP’s diverse programming and access points offer dignity and empowerment to our guests by ensuring consistent access to healthful food, when, where and how they need it.

Let’s start with MCHPP’s on-site food pantry. The Pantry currently operates as a drive-thru, limited choice service, and is a great option for those with flexible daytime schedules and reliable access to transportation. But what about households with conflicting schedules, seniors with mobility challenges, those without reliable transportation, school-aged youth, and those adhering to specialized diets?

Many of these households might be better served by our Pantry’s Order Ahead service, which allows for fully customized grocery pick-ups. Curbside pickup reduces wait time and helps some feel more comfortable accessing food pantry services for the first time. For other households, grocery deliveries, and school-based or mobile pantries might be better options. These services work toward our goal of bringing food closer to home by providing local families, youth and seniors with the option to pick up, or have delivered, their free groceries at a familiar location and convenient time.

MCHPP also offers services for those preferring ready-made meals. Our Soup Kitchen offers fresh onsite meals 6 days a week at lunch time providing a reliable and healthy option for folks looking for meals on the go, those without access to traditional cooking equipment, or anyone who physically cannot or does not want to prepare their own meals. Further, our meal delivery programming, which delivers to 9 local sites, eases the burden on area seniors and others who struggle with getting to us and with the physical demand of meal preparation.

Longstanding cultural misconceptions associated with seeking assistance creates an additional unnecessary barrier – stigma. In order to combat this, MCHPP strives to offer our services with few or no questions asked, in as many locations as we can. This is based on the principle that when food is easily accessible by everyone, regardless of level of need, stigma decreases because taking food is no longer indicative of financial need: you could be visiting for a neighbor, grabbing a healthy lunch on the go, or you might be looking for ways to stretch your household budget.

For us, it’s about removing barriers, whatever they may be—mental, physical, cultural—so the greatest number of people are able to access the food they need, in whatever form they require. MCHPP is constantly working to expand its programs and reach in ways that make sense for our community. More access, fewer barriers, less stigma. That’s the MCHPP way.

