Bowdoinham is one step closer to returning its recycling services to the Recycling Barn after two years at Public Works. Barn owner David Berry will discuss his plans for a hybrid recycling program at a Select Board meeting Tuesday night.

Looking for ways to save the town money, Berry said he plans to offer a hybrid recycling program — part single-stream and part source-separated — to accommodate both preferences among residents. Berry detailed the process in his written proposal.

“Residents who sort their materials make it possible for the Town to earn revenue from these clean and sorted items. Residents who wish to recycle, but prefer to have others sort their materials, may continue using the single-stream custom-sorting option, but only after paying a user fee based on the volume of material disposed,” according to Berry’s pitch.

Single-stream users would pay a fee between $1.50 and $2 per 30 gallons of material. Berry said this fee is similar to the one residents currently pay for trash removal based on volume.

Bowdoinham residents voted 131-116 in favor of leasing the Recycling Barn instead of building a new Public Works structure at a June 15 town meeting. Residents voted in favor of the barn despite the findings from consulting firm Barton & Loguidice, which predicted renovations to the barn would cost $67,000 — $29,000 more than a new Public Works structure would cost.

Prior to 2020, Bowdoinham had leased the Recycling Barn for 30 years, until the Select Board voted to move operations to Public Works after officials raised concerns about the safety of the building.

Advertisement

Since then, Berry has been working to address those structural and safety issues. Berry said all repair recommendations made by the town fire marshal have been addressed, including new railings, rehanging of doors, a new foundation and a new concrete floor. He said the upgrades cost $30,000 at his own expense.

Berry will also present a $16,000 grant proposal to the board for upgrades to the gift shop located behind the Recycling Barn.

Bowdoinham resident Lisa Wesel said the gift shop has become essential to the community.

“The gift shop has become an important resource for the people of Bowdoinham and surrounding communities as a way to repurpose usable items that people no longer need and for people to acquire items they do need at no cost,” Wesel said. “It is powered 100% by volunteers. It’ll be interesting to see if the Select Board supports this community effort.”

Related Bowdoinham officials move toward using Recycling Barn

In September, the town presented Berry with a draft lease agreement, which Berry sent back with corrections. He said the lease referred to the Recycling Barn as a “transfer station,” which it is not. The Select Board revisited the lease agreement in December with Berry but ultimately decided to table the agreement until a final study came back from Barton & Loguidice.

Berry said all upgrades to the barn will be completed by June 2023.

Recycling operations will remain at Public Works until the town reaches an agreement with Berry.

The Select Board will hear Berry’s proposals at the Select Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: