The two Midcoast women who went missing Tuesday had run out of gas and were stranded in their vehicle on a snow-packed road when they were found Sunday by Game Warden Brad Richard.

The search for Kimberly Pushard, 51, and Angela Bussell, 50, ended five nights after they left home when the two were found near Nicatous Lake in Hancock County Sunday afternoon.

The women are both safe and healthy, but one more night in the cold could have put their lives in jeopardy, said Lt. Dan Menard with the Warden Service Office.

“They only saw that one day in those extremely cold temperatures,” said Menard, who said Pushard’s 2012 Jeep Compass ran out of gas on Saturday. “Had they run out of gas the first day, it might have been a different story.”

The outside temperature dropped to about minus 15 degrees on Saturday night, according to a release from the Warden Service.

Nicatous Lake is more than three hours from Topsham and is located north of Ellsworth in a remote northern section of Hancock County. The 5,200-acre lake, which is more than 8 miles long, is one of the state’s largest.

Advertisement

The women were taken to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln for medical evaluation on Sunday evening.

Bussell was released Sunday after being treated for frostbite, according to Pushard’s mother Patsy Pushard. Kimberly Pushard, who suffered bruises and pulled muscles, spent Sunday night in the hospital but was expected to be released on Monday.

Pushard’s older sister, Rhonda Cromwell of Westport Island, said her sister, who lives in Wiscasset with her boyfriend, had never driven beyond the Bath, Topsham and Brunswick area, although she has been driving for about 30 years.

The women have been friends for years. Both attended Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham. Cromwell suspects that her sister and Bussell decided to drive to the Maine Mall Tuesday to go bowling, one of Pushard’s favorite activities.

Instead of reaching the Maine Mall, however, they wound up in Massachusetts and then spent Tuesday evening driving and asking for directions from relatives, a dispatch center and a New Hampshire state trooper.

The women were last seen around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Penobscot County town of Springfield buying $25 worth of gas for Pushard’s Jeep. They then headed west on Route 6 toward Lincoln, looking for I-95 South to return home, Topsham police said. Over the weekend, authorities used helicopters and airplanes to search for the women.

It’s not clear where the women may have been between Wednesday morning and their discovery Sunday evening. Police had speculated that the women might have confused the Topsfield area east of Springfield with Topsham.

Agencies across the state spent days searching for the pair, including aerial searches by The Maine Game Warden Service and the Fire Service, mainly focusing on a 150-mile radius of Springfield.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Missing midcoast women found safe

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: