BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick boys hockey team will finally return to the ice for a regional semifinal game after it enjoyed a bye through the quarterfinal round.

The top-seeded Dragons (15-1-2) will play No. 4 York (11-7-1) in a Class B South semifinal game at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Bowdoin College’s Watson Arena.

York beat No. 5 Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland, 4-1 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

The Dragons defeated the Wildcats twice this season, 5-4 and 3-1. The latter came in the regular season finale on Feb. 20 — the last time Brunswick played a game.

“We’ve had a long stretch without playing, but our guys have been working hard and are ready,” head coach Mike Misner said. “York has come on late in the season and I expect them to give their best. We just need to take care of business.”

The layoff shouldn’t be problem for the Dragons, Misner said.

Although the Dragons were unable to schedule a scrimmage since they’ve last played, Misner said his team has some productive early morning practices.

Furthermore, the team is loaded with postseason experience, with several returning players from a team that won the Class B title last season.

After a 10-0-1 start, which included a 2-1 overtime victory over Class A Thornton Academy in January, the Dragons had a few proverbial bumps in the road. Battling through illnesses, Brunswick got blanked by Cape Elizabeth and then tied Cheverus/Yarmouth for a second time.

After that, Brunswick won five straight to close out the season, outscoring opponents, 23-11.

“We’ve had a mission all year to get back to the postseason,” Misner said.

The success earned Brunswick the No. 1 seed; along with No. 2 Cape Elizabeth, the Dragons received a bye into the semifinals.

AJ Wolverton leads the Dragons with 21 goals and 18 assists, while Nick Marro has 20 goals and 13 assists. Zach Stern-Hayes (12 goals, 16 assists) also has double-digit scoring totals. Jacob Colaluca and Max Stadnicki each have scored five goals, while Avery Tatham and Kennedy Eddy each have four goals. Garret Countway (3 goals, 7 assists) and Brady LaForge (2 goals, 7 assists) have also contributed.

In net, senior Luke Patterson has a 1.65 goals against average, stopping 423 of 453 shots he has faced, playing in all but 39 of the team’s 859 minutes in 18 games.

Cape Elizabeth hosts Cheverus/Yarmouth on Friday in the other regional semifinal. The two winners will play at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena on Tuesday for a spot in the state championship game March 11 in Portland.

