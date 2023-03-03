LISBON FALLS – Charleen “Chickie” Denice Jameson Rice, formerly of Topsham, 80 years old, passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2023 of natural causes with her children and grandchildren by her side. She was born Oct. 9, 1942 in Brewer and raised in Bangor to Charles and Kathleen Jameson.

Chickie was happily married for 31 years and was predeceased by her husband Raymond H. Rice. She is survived by her daughter Susan L. O’Donnell Casper and husband Matthew, her son Daniel R. O’Donnell and her daughter Tracie R. Rice Newth and husband Philip; her brothers Charles Jameson and family and Walter Jameson and family. Chickie is also survived by her six grandchildren that she was very proud of, Brandon M. Casper and his wife Sara, Denny G. Moore, Dylan P. O’Donnell, Tyler D. O’Donnell, Alex P. Newth and Abby Ray Newth; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Chickie was devoted to her children and grandchildren, always selfless, loving and caring as she was with her friends, family members and strangers on the street. Generous to a fault from taking in other children to always caring about those in need she would give anyone the shirt off her back. Her most recent dream to house the homeless in the winter, keeping them warm and fed.

Chickie throughout her life enjoyed many hobbies, she loved to read novels, shopping, lawn sailing, sewing, cashing in at the casino with her girlfriends (because she was always a winner), also creating crafts for the holidays, gardening, crossword puzzles, collecting bottles with her closest friends every Wednesday night rain or shine to take her girl trips where she always made many memories.

While raising a family and enjoying her life Chickie always worked, for years as a private duty nurse, school bus driver for 11 years and ended her working years at the Naval Base Exchange in the Garden Center.

Chickie will be missed by many especially her family who loved her unconditionally.

Visiting hours will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, ME 04011. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Pleasant Street, Brunswick. Interment will follow at 12 p.m. at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

New Beginnings, Inc. Non-Profit Organization, Serving Runaway and Homeless Youth In Lewiston, Maine at https://newbeginmaine.org/donations/give/

