The climate change crisis is becoming more visible, and the American media is paying some attention, but not enough. The Guardian, a venerable English newspaper, had a recent article “The American Climate Migration Has Already Begun” (Feb. 23, 2023).

Despite my avid reading of American climate change articles, I was rather amazed to read that the author, Jake Bittle, reports that more than 3 million Americans lost their homes just this past year because of climate disasters. He predicts that many of them will never be able to return. Bittle says, “Over the coming decades, the total number of displaced will swell by millions and tens of millions, forcing Americans from the most vulnerable parts of the country into unpredictable, quasi-permanent exile from the places they know and love.”

This is not a future we want either for ourselves or for our fellow Americans. It is time our media does a better job of reporting this and our legislators make a serious effort to slow down climate change.

The biggest single contributor to climate change is our continued use of fossil fuels. Since the fossil fuel industry is making billions, they fight any change from the status quo. The most effective thing an American can do is to call their legislators and tell them you are concerned about climate change and want them to act. Ask them to place a fee on carbon and to return the money to citizens in the form of a monthly dividend. This will rapidly decrease the amount of CO2 being emitted and thus slow climate change.

Nancy Hasenfus, Brunswick

Brunswick school budget out of control

The Brunswick school department and school board have an insatiable appetite for Brunswick taxpayer money.

Sixty-one percent of the total municipal budget goes to education, the school department.

Now they want to increase the tax rate by 10%, which will largely go to wage and benefit increases, according to superintendent Phil Potenziano.

Wage and benefit increases seem to be the mantra of Brunswick town government. But how many hourly workers in this town ever get regular wage increases? So many families are struggling with a high and ever-increasing costs of every necessity, food, shelter and utilities. Their children are certainly affected by these hardships.

Mr. Potenziano wants Brunswick citizens to “look beyond their tax bills to the benefits the asylum-seekers could bring to town.” But he did not explain what those benefits might be. Surely asylum seekers will not be able to afford to buy property in Brunswick and therefore will not be contributing to the property taxes. Having the asylum seekers here “is a privilege” according to Potenziano. I doubt that many taxpayers will see it that way.

Jeanne Johnson, Brunswick

