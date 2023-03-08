Presentations at the Chocolate Church Arts Center at 804 Washington St. in Bath provide a huge variety of musical presentations, theatre, and art exhibits throughout the year. But opportunities for people in the Midcoast actually go far beyond just attending a show.

How about trying out for a play? Never acted before? No problem!

Ever thought of entering artwork in one of our shows in the gallery?

Perhaps you would like to usher in exchange for free admission to a show. Or help build a set for an upcoming play. Or use your fundraising or event-planning skills to help stage a gala.

Volunteers and donations are the keys to what has brought the Chocolate Church from an abandoned church, built in 1847, to the highly successful nonprofit venue we have grown to know and love!

Looking to this weekend, take note of the five volunteer actors who delighted last weekend’s audience in Noel Coward’s play, “Private Lives” — and there are three more performances coming up: Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. And it’s just not the actors who volunteer. Other volunteers for this production designed, constructed and “dressed” the set, directed the play (thank you, Mort Achter), stage managed the play, found costumes and props, and took care of lots of other details.

“Don’t Let the Pigeons Drive the Bus,” a musical presented by the Children’s Museum and Theater of Maine, set for Sat., March 18 is sold out! This will be the last production in the Annex.

On Saturday night, March 18, Scott Moreau presents his tribute performance to Johnny Cash at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 the day of the show. This will be the first show on the Main Stage. This will be followed by Dar Williams on Thursday, March 23 and Shemekia Copeland, on Friday, March 24.

Coming up? Auditions for Neil Simon’s play, “Rumors,” will be held on Sat., March 25 from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday, March 26 from 1 to 4 p.m., on the second floor of the Annex. Director Tom O’Reilly says no advance preparation is necessary. To be produced by The Dramatic Art & Stage Company, there are roles for four women and five men. Performances are set for June 16, 17, 23, and 24 at 7:30 p.m., and June 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. For more information or to schedule an audition for an alternate date, call (603) 986-5635.

For more information visit the box office or call 207-442-8455 Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or log on to chocolatechurcharts.org. For more information on volunteering, send an email to [email protected]

Paula McKenney is a retired newspaper editor and a volunteer at the Chocolate Church.

