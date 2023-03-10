Strong accusations and opinions were voiced at a Topsham-based school board meeting by local parents and residents, Thursday night.

Maine School Administrative District number 75 which serves the communities of Topsham, Harpswell, Bowdoin, and Bowdoinham, has experienced turmoil over the past few years with a revolving door of administrators.

Over 60 people attended Thursday’s meeting and dozens took to the podium to address concerns about the school board and their lack of “civility” and “hidden political agendas.” The political divide was first publicly pointed out by chairperson Frank Wright in an interview with the media, coinciding with the resignation of Superintendent Steve Connolly—the district’s fifth superintendent in four years.

A week before the meeting, word had spread throughout the district that Wright was intending to resign from his position as chairperson on March 9, after receiving backlash for speaking out against the board, to the media.

The majority of the public pleaded with Wright to stay on as chair. They complimented him on his work in the district as a board member, as an athletic coach, and as a community volunteer.

“Frank exudes patience. Frank doesn’t give up on anyone even if they have given up on themselves,” said Kara Douglas of Harpswell.

Some criticized the board and the curriculum at MSAD75, claiming students weren’t learning what they needed and as a result were testing poorly in literacy and math when compared to the rest of the state.

Chris Vonderweidt of Bowdoinham disagreed and said he was impressed by the educators and staff at Bowdoinham Community School, in particular. He praised Wright for “being honest about the political issues on the board.”

Craig Caffrey of Bowdoinham didn’t share the majority’s opinion and accused Wright of being the “ring leader” of the recent political “circus” and asked him to resign.

Andy Reilly told Wright to “fake it till you make it” for the sake of the district. Reilly said if both the superintendent and school board chair resign at the same time, it will repel future applicants.

After multiple residents referenced the high turnover in the role of superintendent, school board member Erick Lusk became hostile, questioning the accuracy of some speakers at the meeting.

“Who are these other superintendents who resigned?” Lusk asked.

A parent responded to Lusk’s request and shamed him for lashing out at the taxpayers who voted for him.

Connolly replaced Interim Superintendent Robert Lucy this year. Lucy stepped in for former Interim Superintendent Dan Chuta, who assumed the role for a few months before leaving in February 2019 to become Maine’s deputy education commissioner. Chuta replaced former Superintendent Shawn Chabot, who was hired in 2019 but officially resigned in June 2021, after his deployment with the National Guard was extended. Chabot replaced former Superintendent Brad Smith who held the position from 2011-2018, according to previous Times Record articles.

Connolly’s resignation coincided with Nancy Chandler who held one of Topsham’s seats on the school board. She resigned nine months shy of her three-year term.

Kimberly Pacelli was appointed by the Thopsham Select Board to take over Chandler’s seat until June, at a Feb. select board meeting.

Two other candidates interviewed for the open Topsham seat last month, Jennifer Bannis and Annalyse Sarvinas.

Bannis congratulated Pacelli on her victory at the March 9 meeting and said she felt confident in Pacelli’s abilities.

Sarvinas said the media treated her unfairly in the articles leading up to the select board’s vote, calling it “an assassination of her character.” Sarvina’s and her husband are both participants of the Parent’s Rights in Education (PRIE), a conservative organization that Wright supposedly spoke out against. Annalyse Sarvinas said she felt attacked by the suggestion she was in favor of book banning and confirmed she is not.

The Midcoast-region PRIE Facebook page does contain book-banning content and transphobic posts.

Following public comment, the board went into executive session—closed to the general public.

Wright spoke with the Times Record Friday afternoon.

“I have decided to remain as chair, beyond this I have no real comments other than to say that coming together for a common cause is often fraught with difficulties and we all have an important say in its outcome,” said Wright. “Our children need a positive outcome and we all have different ideas about what we want to see those to be. But, it must include all of our children no matter who they are.”

