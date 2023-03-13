Join engineers from GEI Consulting to learn about flood risk in Maine’s City of Ships and take part in a community discussion to share thoughts and concerns. The Bath Climate Action Commission, in partnership with the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust and the Patten Free Library presents “Climate Conversations: The Shoreline and Coastal Waters” from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Patten Free Library.

Led by Leila Pike, a civil engineer with GEI consulting, this installment of “Climate Conversations” focuses on the City of Bath’s current planning project, which will assess Bath’s vulnerabilities due to climate change related sea level rise and flooding events. Pike’s expertise focuses on coastal and hydraulic modeling and helping communities understand and prepare for flood risk through resiliency and adaptation measures. Pike will provide a project overview of the flood vulnerability study, including the need for the study, how the modeling is being prepared and what data is being used. Pike will share preliminary results of the analysis and participate in a facilitated discussion following the presentation.

This free program will be presented both in person and on Zoom. Registration is required for Zoom only at bit.ly/bathshoreline.

