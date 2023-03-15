YARMOUTH – Marjorie Anne Birkinbine passed away surrounded by love on Feb. 21, 2023 at Brentwood Center in Yarmouth.

Born to John and Eleanor Birkinbine in Framingham, Mass. on April 10, 1944.

Known as “Lovie” to friends and family, she was a loving and giving spirit who made every day brighter. She lived her life fully, enjoying her many friends, singing in choruses and choirs, community theater, gardening, cooking, swimming off the rocks of Orr’s Island, reading, playing cards, and doing puzzles and crosswords. Above all else she loved her family, and especially looked forward each year to Cousins’ Reunion on Orr’s Island with her many, many cousins.

Marjorie graduated from Western College for Women with a theater major. She had many jobs over the years including Leo Burnette Advertising Agency in Chicago, Ill. and as secretary/receptionist for medical/dental offices in Brunswick.

Her last posts were as a loving caretaker to her grandparents and parents.﻿

She was predeceased by her parents; her niece, Sandy Smith; and her beloved twin, Mary Ellen Smith.

She leaves her brother, John (Sarah) of Florida, sisters Frances Welch (George) in Brunswick and Catherine (Jim Bloxsom) of Orr’s Island; nieces Kristen Kelly, Catherine Welch, Angie Legg, and Amy Bloxsom, nephews Christopher Smith, Kyle Birkinbine, Jonathan and Andrew Welch and Wes Bloxsom; aunts Margaret and Nancy; countless much-loved cousins; and grandnieces/nephews around the country.﻿

The family extend their heartfelt thanks to all the departments at Brentwood. They made her final four and a half years, as she lived with increasing dementia and the physical limitations from a stroke, ones in which she was always gently cared for and most definitely loved.

There will be a celebration of her wonderful life this summer on Orr’s Island, a place where she was happier than anywhere else on Earth!

