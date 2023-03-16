The Topsham Select Board on Thursday signed a proclamation backing plans to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge.

The bridge connecting Topsham and Brunswick over the Androscoggin River has been a hot topic since 2014 when both towns started working with the Maine Department of Transportation to build a new bridge. The project was delayed after a local activist group, Friends of Frank J. Wood Bridge, opposed tearing down the historic span and filed a lawsuit.

Topsham Town Manager Derek Scrapchansky said over the past year new weight restrictions were imposed on the bridge, impacting the town’s public safety and local economy. Because of the weight restrictions, he said firetrucks can’t cross the bridge, creating another public safety concern.

He said if they move forward now with new construction, the town will be able to use the existing bridge for a short period of time, but if construction is delayed long-term that will no longer be an option. He said if the bridge closes completely or more restrictions are imposed on it, traffic on Route 196 will become a problem since it is already congested in the mornings and afternoons.

Board Chair David Douglass said it is a shame these delays are happening because debris are falling from the bridge.

“Every single day, that bridge is worsening. That thing’s dropping stuff into that river repeatedly, whether it be rusted parts, or I guarantee you there is some form of lead paint left on that thing and it’s dropping in the river,” said Douglass. “I can’t imagine we ever stripped it all the way down. It’s time that we just move forward with this process.”

