Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, and Rep. Sally Cluchey, D-Bowdoinham, will hold public office hours on from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Rep. Cluchey’s office on 43 Main St. in Bowdoinham.

Office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their representatives to ask questions and get help with state government services. Sen. Vitelli and Rep. Cluchey will also give updates on their legislation and the Legislature’s work more broadly.

Those who cannot make the event, but still wish to connect with Sen. Vitelli or Rep. Cluchey, can reach out any time. For Sen. Vitelli, call the Senate Majority Office at (207) 287-1515 or send an email to [email protected]. For Rep. Cluchey, call the House Democratic Office at (207) 287-1430 or send an email to [email protected].

Sen. Vitelli represents Senate District 24, which includes all of Sagadahoc County and Dresden. Rep. Cluchey represents House District 52, which includes Bowdoinham, Perkins Island Township, Richmond and part of Bowdoin.

