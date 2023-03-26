A group of activists aiming to fight climate change at the local level will gather for its second annual forum to discuss Freeport’s carbon footprint and sustainable living on Tuesday, March 28.

Kathleen Sullivan, coordinator of Freeport Climate Action Now, said the 12-person committee has spent the past two years brainstorming ideas on reducing carbon emissions through changes to local infrastructure, transportation, consumerism, land, water and food. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St.

Sullivan said local response to the group’s work has been positive, with high participation at group events and signing of FreeportCAN petitions.

This year, the Freeport Town Council voted to hire a sustainability coordinator to conduct surveys of the residential and municipal carbon emissions, she said.

Related Freeport energy fair to offer free tips on cutting emissions and heating bills

Guest speakers at the forum will discuss global climate change, federal spending initiatives, municipal action and lifestyle changes that could benefit the planet. Sullivan said simple things like mowing your lawn less, riding your bike more, driving electric cars, installing heat pumps in your homes and eating a plant-based diet could all help heal the planet.

In 2015, the United Nations signed the Paris Agreement requiring each country to make ambitious changes to reduce their carbon footprint and provide a report every five years on their progress. Current reports indicate the Earth is 1.1 degrees Celsius (1.9° Fahrenheit) warmer than it was in the late 1800s due to carbon emissions that are still rising. To keep the temperature increase below 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit), emissions need to be reduced by 45% by 2030, according to the United Nations.

“We need to take action on every single level,” Sullivan said.

For more information, visit freeportcan.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: