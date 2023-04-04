SOUTH FREEPORT – Nancy Sands Baker, 92, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones and caregivers at Legacy Memory Care in Falmouth, where Nancy had resided for the last few years.

Nancy was born on Aug. 19, 1930, in Boston, Mass. to parents Vernon and Agnes Pryor. Her mother’s ancestors, the Smiths and Sands, were the original families who founded Block Island, R.I.

She had one sibling, her older sister, Joan Pryor Osgood, whom she adored. We are quite certain Joan helped guide Nancy to Heaven, as Nancy’s passing was precisely five years to the day after Joan’s passing. Surely, Joan met her little Nanny Goat with open arms and a glass of cold Chardonnay on ice.

Nancy attended Marblehead High School and enjoyed serving as drum majorette her senior year. After graduation, she attended Lasell Jr. College where she was class president and crowned the Queen of the Lasell Festival. She received her degree in 1950.

Nancy married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Charles Randall Baker. Together they raised three boys. Their lives together took them from Marblehead, Mass. to South Freeport, with hiatuses in East Douglas, Mass. and Guilford as Charles managed textile mills in both states. They settled in South Freeport and enjoyed everything Casco Bay living had to offer. Though Nancy had her hands full with three active boys, she worked as a legal assistant at Powers and French while volunteering for the South Freeport Congregational Church and serving on the South Freeport Cemetery Board.

Nancy’s husband and boys, including her nephews, and later her grandchildren, were her everything. Sadly, she lost her beloved Charles too soon, in 1990 when he was only 62. She never re-married. She did, however, reinvent herself.

Nancy became a runner and won her age category in the annual L.L. Bean 4th of July 5K several years in a row. Her best friend, and Joan’s husband, Robert Osgood, introduced her to mountain climbing. Together they climbed more than 15 of the highest peaks in the country, all after the age of 63. Nancy also swam daily from early spring through early autumn, in the icy waters of the harbor and did so, well into her 80s. Nancy was known to her community and friends as the consummate caregiver. She selflessly tended to many friends during their time of need.

In her later years, Nancy was introduced to some concepts of Buddhism. Though Christian in faith she was comforted learning about the idea of reincarnation, meditation and the belief that every living thing on Earth is sacred. Nancy took that to heart. Often, the local lobstermen and good friends in Freeport would bring fresh lobster by the house. She would flash that warm, radiant smile and thank them profusely for thinking of her. After several minutes to ensure they were gone, she would walk the bags of lobsters down to the water and lovingly release them back into nature. Lobsters loved her as much as we did.

When Nancy had grandchildren, she actively supported them in all their endeavors in sports and life and loved them immeasurably. “Nini” was the best grandmother to Charlie and Tyler and their affectionate bond will always be cherished.

Nancy was the epitome of grace and kindness. She was beautiful, wise, intelligent, and strong. She was an avid reader and loved art and music. Her fascination with birds was reflected in her paintings and book collections. We will miss her dazzling smile beyond measure but take solace knowing she was met with the joyful, outstretched arms of Charlie, Joan, son Randy and his Mari, Vern and Agnes, and so many others. What a glorious reunion it must have been. We can see her in heaven now, she and Joan riding in the back seat of a snazzy convertible with Charlie at the wheel gracing every angel with their magnetic smiles and laughter. Until we meet again…

Nancy was predeceased not only by her beloved husband and sister, but also her eldest son, Randall M. Baker and his wife Mari.

Nancy is survived by sons Peter S. Baker (Carrie) of Falmouth, William E, Baker (Kim) of Owls Head; grandsons Charlie D. Baker of Freeport, and Tyler S. Baker of Falmouth; brother-in-law, Robert Osgood of Marblehead Mass.; nephews Ward Osgood (Emily) of Marblehead Mass., Scott Osgood (Francie) of Portsmouth, N.H.; and great-nephews Bobby, Alex, Matthew and Luke Osgood.

A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Legacy Memory Care at Oceanview in Falmouth.

A celebration of life will be held at the South Freeport Congregational Church in the Community Center, 98 South Freeport Rd., South Freeport, on Saturday April 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Nancy’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association

