BATH – Glen Stephen Adair passed away on March 15, 2023 at his home in Bath. He was born to Mr. James “Jim” Adair and Marcia Miles-Gruber on Nov. 21, 1953, in Oklahoma City, Okla.

He spent the first half of his life in Oklahoma City growing up, working with his Grandfather Ralph, Uncle Gerald and father James in the family cafeterias.

Glen grew up working in the family business’s: Adair Cafeterias and opened the seafood restaurant, the Der Dutchman, in 1970.

Glen married Sherry Rankin and together they had a son, Christopher Colin, in 1983. Shortly after Glen and Sherry left Oklahoma during the oil bust and moved to the coast of Maine. Glen left the restaurant business and began his second career as a boat builder. Glen later remarried Julie Finley and together they had two children, Devon Danielle and Nathan James.

Glen’s passion for the ocean and sailboats occupied his time for the last 30 years of his life.

He is survived by two sons, Christopher Colin Adair, Nathan James Adair and a daughter Devon Danielle Adair. He is also survived by two sisters, Jan Ashby of Prescot, Ariz., and Katheryn Hisatake (Adair) of Austin, Texas.

