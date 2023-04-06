When you first think of a sculpture, you might envision a marble statue or a window display of clay pots, but a Bath artist zeroed in on a more unusual medium as a child.

Keegan Companion, 22, has produced thousands of pipe-cleaner sculptures depicting cartoon characters, mythical creatures, animals and more over the past 20 years. He said he first discovered his passion for art in preschool after asking a teacher to borrow some “fuzzy, bendy wires” and quickly assembled a velociraptor.

“That’s when my journey began,” Companion said.

Since that first dinosaur, Companion has made sculptures of all shapes and sizes, including a dragon “as big as [his] bed,” he said. The creature took five years to build and now resides in his bedroom. When designing his pieces, Companion said he relies on his “photographic memory.”

Although many artists want to turn a profit from their work, Companion said it isn’t his main focus. For him, he said, it’s about spreading joy to those who need it most. Every December, Companion writes a post on social media asking individuals who are struggling in any way to request a customized sculpture free of charge.

“I think smiles are the best payment I can get. Especially if it means giving somebody a good Christmas,” he said.

This is not out of character for the Morse High School graduate, who had an award named after him in 2019. Each year, the Morse High School Career Association presents the Companion Award to recognize one student who emulates the same compassion and kindness.

Recently, Companion said his lifelong dream came true when he joined a community of artists at Spindleworks Offsite in Hallowell. Each Thursday, he spends hours designing and crafting sculptures for display and sale.

Spindleworks Offsite is an extension of Spindleworks Art Center, a nonprofit that works with adults with disabilities, providing studio space and support.

Spindleworks Program Manger Mali Mrozinski said Companion’s ability to create 3D pieces with just pipe cleaners and wire is “incredible.”

“The creatures he makes, whether dragons or flowers, are imbued with fantasy and wonder,” Mrozinski said. “He uses very little inspirational imagery and pulls from his photographic mind to work with extraordinary precision.”

Cranking out dozens of sculptures each week, Companion said he has to order 10,000 pipe cleaners a month to keep up with his “fast hands.” He spends anywhere from $100-$300 a month on supplies but says it’s worth it.

“I want to make the whole world a better place with my art,” Companion said.

To donate to Companion’s material costs, visit Spindleworks online.

To view more of his artwork, visit facebook.com/keeganscreations.

