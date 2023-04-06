The renovation of Bowdoin College’s Pickard Field athletic complex was given the go-ahead Thursday when the Brunswick Zoning Board of Appeals denied a request by a resident to stall the $20 million project over concerns about water runoff, sound levels and traffic.

The zoning board unanimously rejected a petition by Edgar Catlin, who lives near the complex, to appeal the Planning Board’s approval of the project. Several other neighbors also told the board they were concerned about noise and traffic.

“It’s not our role to second-guess the judgment that the Planning Board makes,” said zoning board Chairperson Nicholas Livesay, who clarified at the beginning of the meeting that he’s a Bowdoin graduate who has donated to the school. He said he could remain impartial and fellow board members allowed him to participate in the discussion and vote.

The renovation includes the construction of three artificial turf fields — one for baseball, one for softball and a multi-use field for soccer and other sports. There will be 21 LED light fixtures and stands at the baseball and softball fields.

Attorney Juliet Browne of the Portland-based law firm Verrill, which represents Bowdoin, told the zoning board the project includes a detailed water runoff management plan and loudspeakers that direct noise toward the athletic fields and away from homes. No additional traffic is expected, she said.

“Nobody wants unhappy neighbors,” Browne said.

Advertisement

Construction on the project is expected to begin later this spring, according to college spokesperson Doug Cook.

“We believe that the Planning Board and staff undertook a thorough and thoughtful review of the project,” Cook said in a statement. “The public was afforded extensive opportunity to comment on the Project, the Planning Board hired its own expert and scheduled a second meeting to ensure that all the issues were thoroughly vetted, and the written decision addresses the applicable standards and is well supported by the evidence. We look forward to continuing to work with the Town and the community to bring the project to a successful conclusion.”

Another concern neighbors raised is the possibility of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, contained in the artificial turf. Such chemicals have been linked to cancer. Cook said the turf material that will be used doesn’t contain the chemicals.

“The College is committed to testing the turf material prior to installation to ensure no PFAS has been added in the fabrication process,” he said.

Attorney Jeff Selser of the Portland-based law firm Fletcher, Selser & Devine, which represents Catlin, said the college didn’t present enough evidence about water runoff and its potential effect on the Mere Brook watershed. Selser said there’s the possibility tiny pieces of the turf fields could end up in the brook.

“This stormwater management plan doesn’t protect Mere Brook the way it’s supposed to,” Selser said. “Logic dictates if you have little pebble things … they’re going to run off.

Advertisement

“These fields will add more pollution.”

Some neighbors expressed concern about noise.

“The noise is a lot,” said Jane Arbuckle. “It’s college kids and it’s very, very loud.”

Livesay said it’s the college’s responsibility to make sure the new complex isn’t a nuisance to the neighbors.

“I hope that they take that seriously,” he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: