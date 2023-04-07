The Bowdoin International Music Festival will present a special May 1 spring concert at Nomad Pizza featuring two string quartets — the world-renowned Ying Quartet and the rising Balourdet Quartet.

The two quartets will team up for a performance of Mendelssohn’s Octet. The Ying Quartet is an ensemble-in-residence at the festival each summer season where they teach and showcase their communicative and imaginative performances.

The Balourdets return to Brunswick after studying at the festival as fellowship students in 2022. These rising young artists have received numerous prizes in the last couple of years, including third place at the 2022 Banff International String Quartet Competition and the gold medal at the 2020 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition.

“The Mendelssohn Octet is the piece that all quartets want to play when they get together,” said Phillip Ying, festival co-artistic director and violist of the Ying Quartet. “This collaboration with the Balourdet Quartet is especially exciting for their exuberant talent and for the opportunity to welcome them back after their summer in our fellowship program.”

The program will begin with the Yings performing another favorite, Dvořák’s “American” String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, followed by the Octet. In addition to the music, audience members will gather with each other and connect with the artists before and after the concert while enjoying craft drinks and Nomad’s gourmet pizza.

“We are eager to invest in our community and expand performances beyond the summer,” said festival Executive Director Daniel Nitsch. “Partnering with Nomad allows us to do that and yields an all-in-one celebration of some of Brunswick’s best features: music, food and community. The Ying Quartet is known for this type of collaborative programming. The Balourdets demonstrated a similar spirit at the festival last summer. This is a can’t-miss combo!”

Tickets, priced at $85, include the concert, gourmet pizza, craft beer and wine. Purchase online at bowdoinfestival.org or call 373-1400.

Doors and the bar open at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m. The pizza reception follows the performance.

The mission of the Bowdoin International Music Festival is to prepare gifted young musicians from around the world for a life in music through study with world-class artists, and to present classical music in concerts throughout Midcoast Maine at the highest artistic standards. Over its nearly 60- year history, the festival has established itself as a vital force throughout the music world.

