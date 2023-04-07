BATH – Geraldine R. Heald, 87, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at HillHouse Assisted Living in Bath.

She was born in Litchfield on Oct. 8, 1935, a daughter of Raynol and Rose (Fecteau) Porter. She grew up in Litchfield.

She married Arthur Collins and was employed at Temple’s Store and Claristat in Richmond. On June 20, 1981, she married Clayton H. Heald. She was employed at Bath Iron Works and the Plant Memorial Home.

She was a member of the Five Islands Baptist Church.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, music, knitting, flowers and especially spending time with family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Clayton H. Heald on March 16, 2014; one son, Arthur “Skip” Collins Jr.; four brothers, Bing Porter, John Porter, Harry Porter, and Norman Porter, one sister, Eleanor Faucher; granddaughter-in-law, Ashley Collins; and all her furbabies.

She is survived by two stepsons, Stephen Heald and his wife Naya of Wiscasset and Howard Heald and his wife Theresa of Georgetown, one stepdaughter, Sarah Heald of Georgetown, one daughter-in-law, Debbie Collins of Litchfield; seven grandchildren, Darren Collins, Kim Graybill, Jules Heald, Harry Heald, Clayton Norris, Matt Norris, and Kerry Heald; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews along with her special niece, Carol Goggin.

The family would like to express their gratitude to HillHouse for the excellent care and love provided to Gerri during her stay and to CHANS Hospice for their wonderful care.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 at Mountainside Cemetery in Georgetown. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Fives Islands Baptist Church, 6 Old Schoolhouse Rd., Georgetown.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Midcoast Humane,

5 Industrial Parkway,

Brunswick, ME 04011