TOPSHAM – Shannon-Starr Foster, 53, of Topsham passed away March 28, 2023 at Maine Medical Center with her loved ones by her side.

Shannon-Starr was born in the back seat of her grandparent’s car on Nov. 21, 1969 to Jacquelin and David Foster in Brunswick.

She attended Brunswick schools receiving her GED and spent her working career in customer service.

Shannon-Starr was a homebody who loved staying at home with the love of her life, Mike Gaudreau and her cat, Rambo.

Her biggest joy in life was when her first grandson, Bradley, was born and then the other four that quickly followed, Elijah, Alexander, Riley and Colby.

She was a loving mother to Jessy-Leigh Foster and Emerald McKinney; stepdaughter to Joseph Toth; sister to Robin Taylor and Buffie Foster-Campbell; aunt to Ryan Taylor, Ruby and her husband Adam Smith, Jessica Bourgoin; two great-nephews, one great-niece.

She was also a loyal friend and animal lover who will be missed terribly by all.

Shannon-Starr was predeceased by her mother, Jacquelin Toth, father, David Foster; and brother; Michael Bowles.

A celebration of life will be at the American Legion Post 202 in Topsham on May 28, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

Anyone wishing to contribute may do so in Shannon’s name at The Coastal Humane Society, Brunswick, Maine.