This week’s poem, Marjorie Arnett’s “The Neighborhood,” is a portrait in miniatures. I love this poem’s distillation, and its vivid, intimately observed glimpses of a place and its inhabitants.

Arnett is a studio artist, published playwright and poet. She served as dean of the College of Fine Arts at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She lives in Belfast.

The Neighborhood

By Marjorie Arnett

An inchworm

rides on the ear

of a calico cat.

A hammer

beats staccato

on the roof next door.

An Ore-ida potato chip can

worn as a helmet on a child’s head

rides by on a blue bicycle.

An old dog

wags hello

asking permission to be young again.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. ”The Neighborhood,” © 2016 by Marjorie Arnett, is reprinted from “Chicago Woman Made Gallery: Paintings & Poems.” It appears by permission of the author.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: