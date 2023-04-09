HARTLAND – Lawrence S. Lamson, Jr., 78, passed away on Jan. 27, 2023 at Sanfield Living and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Portland on March 14, 1944, the only child of Lawrence Sr. and Rena Lamson. He was raised in Cumberland and graduated from Greely High School.

He attended the University of Maine before serving in the U.S. Air Force from Oct. 19, 1965 to Jan. 19, 1973. During this time he received his bachelor’s degree from Saint Louis University. He spent the majority of his career working for the U.S. Post Office, before retiring as Postmaster of the Kennebunkport office.

Throughout his life he enjoyed the thrill of speed ranging from airplanes to rollercoasters to racecars. He enjoyed annual trips to the racetrack in Loudon, N.H. while his health allowed. He was an avid collector of diecast cars, which he had on full display. His other hobbies included building models and playing guitar. Enjoyed nature and animals; he always had a pet dog by his side.

He was predeceased by his parents Lawrence Sr. and Rena.

He is survived by his daughter, Lynn and her husband James Amabile of Gorham, son, Kevin of Portland.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday May 8 at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are with Lindquist Funeral Home, One Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com.